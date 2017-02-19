Three receive African American Trailblazer Award

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three members of the African American community in Norfolk were honored today at a heritage celebration at Shiloh Baptist Church.

The three recipients of the 2017 African American Trailblazer Awards are the late Senator Yvonne B. Miller, Mayor Kenny Alexander, and Councilman Paul Riddick. The Church community also shared their worship service, and traditional African drum and dance.

The event was organized by the Hampton Roads Young Democrats. The organization says their goal is to “recognize and honor the outstanding achievements and commitment to service and leadership each recipient has exemplified.”