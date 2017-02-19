Teenager shot on Old Courthouse Way in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting on Old Courthouse Way at Advocate Court, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 5:04 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old Newport News man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told police that we walking in the area when he was shot. A residence was also struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

