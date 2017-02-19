1 dead in Church Street shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Church Street at Virginia Beach Boulevard, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 8 p.m.

8:20pm – GSV died from injuries. Classified as active homicide. PIO headed to scene. Media can stage at Henry/Church St. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) February 20, 2017

The victim died from injuries suffering in the shooting, according to police.

There is no other information at this time.

