1 dead in Church Street shooting in Norfolk

(Photo courtesy of Kara Dixon/WAVY)
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Church Street at Virginia Beach Boulevard, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 8 p.m.

The victim died from injuries suffering in the shooting, according to police.

There is no other information at this time.

