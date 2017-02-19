Naked ex-NFL player arrested yet again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former NFL player Stanley Wilson, II has been arrested while nude yet again, police say.

The Woodburn Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 2000 block of Citadel Street around 2 p.m. The homeowner said Wilson drove up to the residence and started walking up to the garage. He was acting “erratically” and making alarming statements, so the homeowner closed the garage door. At that point, Wilson was still clothed.

Authorities said Wilson then tried to get into the front and back doors of the home unsuccessfully.

When police arrived, Wilson came out of a shed in the back yard while completely nude, according to authorities.

He was then taken into custody without incident.

The former Detroit Lions cornerback has made headlines before after being shot by a Portland homeowner for similar behavior in 2015 and being arrested in January when he was found naked outside another Portland residence.

Wilson was booked into the Marion County Jail and faces multiple charges.

His father, Stanley Wilson, Sr., is a former running back for the Cincinnati Bengals. Police said he also battled drug issues.

Court documents state Wilson took a plea deal on February 4 in Multnomah County and pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary and attempted first-degree burglary.

He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 10 days jail time. As part of the plea deal, he was ordered to write an apology letter to the victim within 30 days, to have no contact with the victim, to avoid using or possessing controlled substances or booze and to pay $2,435 to the man who shot him.

If Wilson violated his probation, he was to receive 6 months of jail time, according to court documents.