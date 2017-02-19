Man dies after motorcycle crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a motorcycle accident in the 4400 block of Miles Avenue Saturday evening.

Dispatch received the emergency call at 6:33 p.m. The adult male driver was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to Diana Klink a spokesperson for Suffolk Police Department.

Police found that the motorcycle left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, identified as Raymond Martin, 45, succumbed to his injuries late Saturday evening.

The accident remains under investigation.