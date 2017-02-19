Local group gives back to first responders

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – About one dozen people gathered this afternoon to make goodie bags for local first responders.

“Chive” hosted the group at Public House in Norfolk. The organization is focused on giving back and they say every month they try to do something nice for a group in the community.

They are giving out candy bags in hopes they can make first responders smile.

Jimmy Landis, one of the Hampton Roads Chive admins, said, “”It kind of breaks their, the mold on it, on how they feel that they’re being looked at by the community. So when we show up, do all this, it’s like a shock and awe kind of thing.”

The group’s next big event is the Saint Baldrick’s fundraiser for children battling cancer. They say they are always looking for new volunteers.