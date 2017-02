NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAVY) – Hampton’s Troy Williams (Phoebus High School) was crowned the Developmental League Dunk Contest Champion at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend on Saturday afternoon.

Williams, the nephew of famed AAU coach Boo Williams, also starred at Indiana University and is now with the Iowa Energy, the D-League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 6-foot-7 Williams scored a perfect 50 to reach the finals, then dazzled the crowd once more to take home first place.