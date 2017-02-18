Suffolk Fire & Rescue battle apartment fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment fire around 7:30 Friday night.

It happened in the Harbour Breeze Apartments in northern Suffolk. Officials say the call came in at 7:28 p.m. for a fire in the 3900 block of Breezeport Way. It was in a second story apartment and the residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the side of the apartment building and the fire was contained to the kitchen area. They say it was called under control at 8:14.

There were no injuries, but nine people have been displaced. Four of those people are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking. The downstairs apartment sustained water and smoke damage.