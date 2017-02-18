STEM Day held at Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Teachers at ODU inspired about 150 students thinking of STEM careers in science, technology, engineering and math at the fifth STEM Day event.

4th and 5th graders from Norfolk, Portsmouth and Chesapeake participated in hands-on activities in each of the different areas and took part in workshops on virtual reality at the new Darden College of Education building. Students also studied the science and physics concepts behind the pendulum.

Organizers say these events are building blocks for the young students.

“We want them to think about that as they go to middle school and high school because we know that if they start building that idea of success early they will have the tools they need to go through middle and high school” said Katelyn Anderson, STEM Day Professor Coordinator.

The students were also given a tour of the campus to get them familiar with the college experience.