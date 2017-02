CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Residents in Knotts Island are currently unable to make or receive calls out of the 429 prefix.

According to Currituck County officials, they received many reports of phone troubles. However, the 911 service has not been affected residents in the prefix after it was tested.

Anyone who is experiencing trouble are told to call the regular repair line outside the Knotts Island exchange at 1-800-VERIZON.

