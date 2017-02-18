President Trump holds rally in Melbourne

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s newest campaign rally sounds much like his old campaign rallies with promises of action on health care, taxes, crime and America’s southern border, among other issues.

Trump’s rhetoric often mirrors what he said for months in the run-up to Election Day, with familiar phrases like “we don’t win anymore” and “drain the swamp.” And it’s ending with a familiar tune, the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Trump appeared early Saturday evening at an airplane hangar in Melbourne, Florida, to revisit his campaign promises and update supporters on the progress he’s made after just four weeks in office.

In the face of reports of chaos in his young administration, Trump is assuring supporters that the White House is “running smoothly, so smoothly.”

Trump is also castigating the news media, saying they are purveyors of “fake news” and part of the corrupt system.

A supporter of President Donald Trump attending the president’s rally in central Florida says she wishes that certain media outlets wouldn’t be “so mean” to him, especially during news conferences.

A disabled veteran from Claremont, Florida, 60-year-old Cheryl Hall says she was a Trump campaign worker during the election.

As she waits for Trump at an airplane hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport near Melbourne Saturday afternoon, Hall says she’s not bothered by Trump’s remarks about the media, though she knows some do tell the truth and others don’t.

Hall also says that instead of always bringing up Russia, the news media should ask Trump about health care, taxes and jobs, issues that she calls her priorities and more important than Russia.