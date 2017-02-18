ODU music teacher to be honored at Legends of Music event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University music teacher Dr. Adolphu Hailstork will be honored at this year’s Legends of Music event on February 26.

Dr. Hailstork has written music in various genres including compositions for chorus, solo, voice, piano, organ, chamber ensembles, band and orchestras including the Balitmore Symphony Orchestra.

His career as a teacher includes graduate assistant at Michigan State, professorships at Youngstown State University, Norfolk State University, and currently at Old Dominion University, where he is Eminent Scholar and Professor of Music.