Norfolk State survives 77-65 in 2OT over Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Zaynah Robinson scored 20 points, hit two free throws in the final minute of the second overtime to put the game out of reach, and Norfolk State survived two overtimes to beat Florida A&M on Saturday night.

With the win Norfolk State (14-13, 11-2) has won 10 straight and keeps its MEAC championship hopes alive. The Spartans remain one game back in the loss column of NC Central with three games to play. NC Central holds the tie-breaker, having beaten Norfolk State 72-57 in the school’s only matchup this season.

Bryan Gellineau threw home a dunk which gave Norfolk State a small cushion, 54-48, with 2:17 to play. But the Spartans struggled down the stretch at the line, leaving the door open for the Rattlers’ Marcus Barham to drill a 3 and send the game to overtime.

Back-to-back layups by Jonathan Wade gave the Spartans a four-point lead in the second OT, and Florida A&M (7-19, 5-8) never recovered.

Desmond Williams led Florida A&M with 20 points.