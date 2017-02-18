Hampton Police looking for bank robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Coliseum Drive Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Hampton Police, a man entered the bank in the 2000 block of Coliseum Dr. near Mercury Blvd. just before 10:30 a.m. and handed a teller a note that implied he had a gun and demanded money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the man had a goatee, was wearing a black knit watch cap, a light tan puffy jacket with a brown zipper and blue jeans.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows who this person is to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.