Citywide Black History celebration in Va. Beach honors 4

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Seatack Community Civic League honored four people for their service during the Citywide Black History program.

The group recognized Bishop Ted Thomas, former Deputy of Chief of Police John Bell Jr., Brenda Andrews of the Journal and Guide Newspaper, and Edna Hawkins Hendrix earlier this afternoon at the Seatack Recreation Center on South Birdneck Road.

“Deputy Chief Bell was the Deputy Chief of the Virginia Beach police department. He was the highest ranking African-American in the Virginia Beach Police Department prior to his retirement. Ms. Brenda Andrews newspaper is the third oldest in the United States.” said E. George Minns, NAACP President-Elect of Virginia Beach.

The group said that each individual played a pivotal role in the black history or Virginia Beach.