Chrysler recalls some cars for loose bolts

Caption: FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016, file photo, a worker prepares the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles area for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, that the company is recalling more than 1.9 million vehicles worldwide because their air bags might not deploy in a crash. The recall affects certain Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Lancia vehicles from the 2010-2014 model years. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Fiat Chrysler says it is recalling some Chrysler cars because driveshaft bolts can come loose on all-wheel drive models, increasing the risk of a crash.

The automaker says affected cars include 2014-2017 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive. Chrysler says it will notify owners, and dealers will replace all eight front driveshaft bolts for the cars, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin March 31. About 75,000 cars are affected in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

There have been no reports nor accidents or injuries.