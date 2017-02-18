Bethune-Cookman Snaps Hampton’s 5-Game Win Streak 62-61

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Tabb scored 14 points, Diamante Lewis had 13 points, and Jeffrey Altidort added 11 points and Bethune-Cookman surprised Hampton with a 62-61 win on Saturday.

The Wildcats entered the game having lost six of seven while Hampton had won five straight.

Quinton Forrest’s layup with 3:42 to play gave Bethune-Cookman a 62-56 lead and the Wildcats had to hang on as they went 0-for-3 from the floor and missed two free throws.

Lawrence Cooks made a 3 for the Pirates and Devon Oakley had a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to a point with 1:18 to go, but Hampton missed its last two shots including Lysander Bracey’s 3 at the buzzer.

Tabb sank three foul shots after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt, Bethune-Cookman (6-20, 3-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic) went up 32-29 with 2:56 before halftime and never trailed again. The Wildcats led 36-30 at intermission.

Lawrence Cooks led Hampton with 17 points, A.J. Astroth had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Trevond Barnes finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Hampton (11-14, 8-4).