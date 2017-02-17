Virginia DMV website now displaying wait time estimates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia DMV officials have launched a new online tool to help members of the public figure out when the best time to visit their local DMV office is.

News outlets report that the new system, available at dmvNOW.com , shows how many customers are currently waiting at each office as well as the longest wait time currently experienced by any customer.

Users can also see how long the wait is for each type of service, such as getting a driver’s license or handling a title transaction.

To access the tool from the website, click “Locations” and enter your ZIP code. When you find the location you want, click under “View estimated wait times” and scroll down.

The estimated wait times begin a half hour after each office opens and are updated every five minutes.

