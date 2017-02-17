Tractor-trailer overturns on Route 13 in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. Route 13 in Accomack County Friday morning, causing a closure on the highway.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturn. The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com the accident was reported just before 9 a.m. on U.S. Route 13 (Lankford Highway) at Cherry Hill Road.

Anaya says a powerline was hit when the driver ran off the road — causing it to take longer for crews to reopen the road. VDOT’s 511 map showed no accidents or closures in the area around 12:30 p.m.

