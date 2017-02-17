Tax forms of Virginia Wesleyan employees sent to third party

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The tax forms of employees at Virginia Wesleyan College were sent to a third party in response to a phising email scam, school officials said Friday.

According to a statement released by the college, employees’ 2016 W-2 tax forms were sent to the third party.

The following is a statement released by VWC:

On February 15, 2017, Virginia Wesleyan College learned that employees’ 2016 W-2 tax form information was sent that day to an unauthorized third party in response to a phishing email scam. The information was sent by an employee who believed the email was a legitimate internal request. College officials immediately notified the FBI, the IRS, state taxing authorities, and affected employees. We deeply regret that this incident occurred, and we offer our sincerest apologies to all who were affected. All current and former employees affected by this incident will be provided with a two-year membership to Experian’s ProtectMyID identity theft monitoring service. The College will continue to investigate the matter and take all appropriate actions to safeguard employees.

