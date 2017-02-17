Suspect wanted in connection with Holland Road attempted robbery/robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery and an attempted robbery from February 10.

According to police, the robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. The suspect came into the store, told employees he had a weapon and demanded money.

Once he obtained money, he fled the scene into Pecan Gardens.

The attempted robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. The same suspect came into the Metro PCS located in the 3200 block of Holland Road. The employee asked the suspect to uncover his face but the suspect refused and advanced toward the register.

When the employee approached the suspect, the suspect turned and ran out of the store. He was last seen running towards the Pizza Hut on Lynnhaven Parkway.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).