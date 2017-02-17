Sentara says two women are scamming elderly Norfolk residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare officials say to women claiming to be with Sentara Home Care Services are scamming elderly residents in Norfolk.

Sentara says an incident was reported in the Poplar Halls neighborhood this week. Thieves reportedly took cash from a 93-year-old woman’s purse.

According to Sentara, one of the women claimed she is pregnant and that she needed to sit down. They then asked the homeowner for tea.

One of them created a distraction while the other looked for valuables and stole cash from her purse.

The women are reportedly African American and have no Sentara identification.

Similar incidents were reported in 2015, where two women were said to have shown up unannounced at the door of elderly residents. The women mentioned in the report took $400 from a Norfolk woman.

Sentara says other incidents have been reported in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

Sentara says they do not show up unannounced and ask for entry into residents’ homes or ask for hospitality or tea. Residents can call 757-553-3000 to verify identity.

