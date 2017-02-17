Malfunction causes smoke on school bus in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A malfunction caused smoke on a school bus Friday morning in the Albemarle Acres area of Chesapeake, fire officials say.

Capt. Scott Saunders with the Chesapeake Fire Department says there was a call for a bus fire, but there was no fire found. Saunders says some sort of malfunction on the bus caused smoke.

Dispatchers tell WAVY.com that a call about incident was received around 7:30 a.m.

A viewer image of the scene showed the entrance to a neighborhood blocked off, with a fire crew on scene.

It is unknown if there were students on the bus at the time.

