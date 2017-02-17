Oscar Smith and Phoebus win conference basketball titles

(WAVY) — With high school basketball region tournaments getting underway on Monday, several area schools wrapped up their conference tournaments on Friday.
The Sportswrap has highlights of the Monitor-Merrimac final in which Oscar Smith defeated Western Branch 66-47 as well as the Conference 27 title game, which saw Phoebus upset Norcom 75-65.
Below are the rest of the scores from Friday night.
BOYS:
6A South
Final Conference 1
Landstown 51
Kellam 39
Final Conference 2
Oscar Smith 66
Western Branch 47
5A South
Final Conference 10
Hampton 61
Bethel 58, OT
4A East
Final Conference 18
Jamestown 65
Smithfield 64
3A East
Final Conference 27
Phoebus 75
Norcom 65
GIRLS:
6A South
Final Conference 2
Western Branch 37
Woodside 36
5A South
Final Conference 10
Hampton 53
Warwick 50
4A East
Final Conference 17
King’s Fork 50
Lake Taylor 43