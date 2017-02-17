Oscar Smith and Phoebus win conference basketball titles

(WAVY) — With high school basketball region tournaments getting underway on Monday, several area schools wrapped up their conference tournaments on Friday.

The Sportswrap has highlights of the Monitor-Merrimac final in which Oscar Smith defeated Western Branch 66-47 as well as the Conference 27 title game, which saw Phoebus upset Norcom 75-65.

Below are the rest of the scores from Friday night.

BOYS:

6A South

Final Conference 1

Landstown 51

Kellam 39

Final Conference 2

Oscar Smith 66

Western Branch 47

5A South

Final Conference 10

Hampton 61

Bethel 58, OT

4A East

Final Conference 18

Jamestown 65

Smithfield 64

3A East

Final Conference 27

Phoebus 75

Norcom 65

GIRLS:

6A South

Final Conference 2

Western Branch 37

Woodside 36

5A South

Final Conference 10

Hampton 53

Warwick 50

4A East

Final Conference 17

King’s Fork 50

Lake Taylor 43