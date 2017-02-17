Judge rules in favor of petition, suspends Anthony Burfoot

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk judge on Friday ruled in favor of a petition to suspend City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot.

A petition filed by Ronald Batliner called for Burfoot to be suspended until the appeals process is completed.

A jury in December found Burfoot guilty on six of eight federal charges, including wire fraud and perjury. Defense Attorney Andrew Sacks has filed several motions challenging the verdict and requesting a new trial.

Sacks said earlier this week that he planned to file an emergency appeal with the Virginia Supreme Court if the judge ruled in favor of Batliner’s petition.

Burfoot’s suspension is effective Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.