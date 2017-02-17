Judge rules in favor of petition, suspends Anthony Burfoot

By Published: Updated:
Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, after a jury found him guilty of public corruption and perjury charges. Credit: WAVY-TV 10 Photo
Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, after a jury found him guilty of public corruption and perjury charges. Credit: WAVY-TV 10 Photo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk judge on Friday ruled in favor of a petition to suspend City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot.

A petition filed by Ronald Batliner called for Burfoot to be suspended until the appeals process is completed.

Special Coverage: Burfoot Corruption Trial

A jury in December found Burfoot guilty on six of eight federal charges, including wire fraud and perjury. Defense Attorney Andrew Sacks has filed several motions challenging the verdict and requesting a new trial.

Sacks said earlier this week that he planned to file an emergency appeal with the Virginia Supreme Court if the judge ruled in favor of Batliner’s petition.

READ: Judge Ruling on Burfoot Suspension

Burfoot’s suspension is effective Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.