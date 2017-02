NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding anticipates hiring 3,000 positions this year.

A spokesperson tells 10 On Your Side that the process has already started. The company is reaching out to those who were previously laid off.

In 2015, Huntington Ingalls Industries laid off more than 1,000 workers after a lull in work. The company says work is ramping up again for this year.

Hiring is for a range of positions for programs across the shipyard.