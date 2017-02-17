Newport News police seek missing man who recently suffered brain injury

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a missing Newport News man believed to be endangered.

46-year-old Earl Frederick Colpas was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Prescott Drive.

According to police, Colpas recently suffered a brain injury and is required to take several medications. He is from Woodbridge, Virginia, but is staying with relatives at a home on Prescott Drive because of his condition.

Police described Colpas as a white male, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He’s bald with blue eyes and a light complexion. He has a tattoo of a wolf on his chest. He was last known to be wearing a green vest over a possible turquoise shirt and either gray shorts or gray pants and gray shoes.

If you see Colpas or know anything about his whereabouts, call the Newport News police non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.