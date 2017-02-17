More than 40 guns stolen from Hunters Heaven

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators want to find the person or persons who stole dozens of firearms from Hunters Heaven in Gloucester.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $3,000 reward, which the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) has agreed to match. The Crime Stoppers $1,000 reward brings it to a total reward up to $7,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The crime happened Sunday, February 12. More than 40 firearms were stolen from the business at 3530 George Washington Memorial Highway in Hayes.

Investigators released stock images of two unique firearms stolen: a Remington 700 .30-06 Dale Earnhardt Jr. commemorative edition rifle and a Magnum Research BFR .500 Smith and Wesson.

If you have any information about this crime, contact the ATF confidential tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), online at ATFTips@atf.gov or contact Investigator Leigh with the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.