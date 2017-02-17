McAuliffe appoints Anne Holton to education board

Virginia's Secretary of Education, Anne Holton, visited Norfolk's James Monroe Elementary School Friday, Feb. 28, 2014 to meet with the Norfolk Mayor, members of the School Board and the Superintendent, and to read to children as part of the kickoff for Read Across America.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has appointed Anne Holton, a former state secretary of education and wife of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, to the state education board.

McAuliffe announced Holton’s appointment Friday.

Holton served as McAuliffe’s education secretary until last year. She resigned to help campaign around the country for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who tapped Kaine to be her running mate.

Holton is a former family law judge and the daughter of former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton.