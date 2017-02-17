Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for deadly Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man was sentenced to 33 years in prison Friday for the shooting death of Robert Reynold Knight III in Norfolk last year.

Elisha Hernandez was sentenced to 68 years in prison with 35 years suspended. In November 2016, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted robbery and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Knight was shot and killed on March 5, 2016. Police said the 37-year-old was shot while driving a white van on Kingston Avenue in front of an apartment complex. At the scene, it appeared the van crashed into a short brick wall.

Knight was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

Cases against two other men charged in the murder — Mondozer Masters and Tradell Cook — are still pending in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Jamia Garcia pleaded guilty as charged to conspiracy to commit robbery in connection to this case and was sentenced in October.