VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar store in Virginia Beach Thursday.

At about 7 p.m., a man entered the store, located at 540 Newtown Road, approached the register and handed the cashier a note demanding money. The cashier put money in a grocery bag and the suspect ran from the store, heading toward Baker Road.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.