Man arrested in James City County on drug charges

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Friday in James City County on drug charges.

At 1:30 p.m., investigators assigned to the Tri Rivers Drug Task Force searched an apartment in the 4900 block of Grand Strand Drive.

As a result of the investigation, police charged 30-year-old Myles Matthew Straker with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police seized two handguns, about $5,000 cash and narcotics from the apartment.

Police Straker is in the U.S. illegally from Trinidad and Tobago.

Straker is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.