HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton officials have announced that Langley Speedway will reopen in April, WAVY’s Kara Dixon reports.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon in Hampton. City officials said Friday that the closure of the speedway last year cost a loss of more than $100,000 in tourism revenue.

A post on the Langley Speedway Facebook page shows opening night will be April 1.

Kara Dixon will have more on this development on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.