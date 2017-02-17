Kaine, Scott holding forum on health care and civil rights

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads residents on Friday will have a chance to ask lawmakers about the future of health care.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) are holding a community in Newport News forum to talk about the Affordable Care Act and civil rights.

Friday’s forum comes as the Republican-led Senate is working to repeal and replace the law known as Obamacare.

Residents will also have the chance to talk about civil rights. Kaine’s office said Thursday that the senator reintroduced the 400 Years of African American History Act.

If passed, this law would form a commission to commemorate African American history dating back to the arrival of the first Africans to Virginia. Kaine’s office says Scott plans to introduce a House-version of the measure in the coming weeks.

The forum scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Gethsemane Baptist Church on Roanoke Avenue.