PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Vinny Fabbrizi from Andrea’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant brought a very special guest with him today into our kitchen.

Vinny’s dad and owner of Andrea’s Vinicio Fabbrizi showed us one of their favorite dishes, Homemade Sausage with Peppers and Onions.

Andrea’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

Chesapeake

AndreasChesapeake.com

(757) 482-4600

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Andrea’s Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant.