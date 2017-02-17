HSBC customers to begin receiving payments in $470M settlement

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Office of Attorney General Mark Herring announced Friday that former borrowers of HSBC Mortgage will begin receiving settlement payments in the coming weeks.

HSBC reached a national settlement with Virginia and 48 other states, following an investigation into alleged violations of mortgages and foreclosure procedures.

Herring’s office says the settlement — which totals $470 million — made $59.3 million available for more than 74,000 borrowers across the country.

Eligible Virginia borrowers include those who had mortgages serviced by HSBC, and lost their homes to foreclosure between Jan. 1, 2008 and Dec. 31, 2012.

More than 2,100 Virginians who were harmed by HSBC’s practices will be getting checks of $1,200, according to Herring’s office.

Herring’s office says checks will begin to be distributed Feb. 17.