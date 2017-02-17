Hampton Musician To Perform At SXSW

RobV is an ODU student and musician from Hampton that has his sights set on conquering the music scene. That dream is quickly coming to fruition as he makes his way to the 2017 SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas.

The festival is known as a launching point for up-and-coming recording artist. RobV will be taking the stage to perform Saturday, March 18 at 7:15 p.m. at Bat Bar in the heart of Downtown Austin.

See how he got started in music, his reaction to a featured performer SXSW and more in the video above.