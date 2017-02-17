Funeral held for driver of tractor-trailer that went over the CBBT

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a tractor-trailer that went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was laid to rest Friday.

47-year-old Joseph Chen was rescued from the water after the accident, but died on the way to the hospital.

Chen was a father, husband and founder and president of the Turn-N-Burn Motorcycle Club. At a fundraiser in Greenville last week, loved ones came together to raise money for Chen’s family and remember him.

“If he was here, he would’ve done anything for you. If he was here right now…he would’ve took his rent money and his wife, BJ, would’ve been like, ‘What are you doing? We got this, we got that.’ And he used to tell her, ‘Don’t worry about it baby. It’s for a good cause, it’s for the community,'” said Jaheen Harris.

ruled Chen's death accidental and said the cause of death was drowning and hypothermia. The Medical Examiner's Office