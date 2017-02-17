Crews respond to scrap metal fire at Elizabeth River Recyling

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a scrap metal fire at Elizabeth River Recyling Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the facility, located in the 2600 block of S. Miltary Highway, at 5:47 p.m.

Captain Scott Saunders said the fire was contained to a pile of scrap metal; it wasn’t close to any structures or building.

Units have knocked the fire down, but it has not yet been marked under control.

No injuries have been reported.

