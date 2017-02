NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Edible Arrangements truck overturned on Boush Street in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened at 1:50 p.m.

A fence was damaged in the accident, but no one was injured. Only the driver was in the vehicle.

Norfolk Accident View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Liz Kilmer/WAVY Photo) (Liz Kilmer/WAVY Photo)