W&M professor charged with harrassment by computer for the second time

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary professor is facing two charges of harassment by computer, a college spokesperson confirmed Friday.

This is the second time David Dessler, an associate professor of government at the college, has been arrested for these charges.

Dessler was arrested on March 18, 2016 and charged with two counts of use of computer for harassment. At the time, college spokesman Brian Whitson told WAVY News that the charges stemmed from an incident that involved both Dessler and John McGlennon, a professor of government and policy at William & Mary and the department’s chair.

Dessler is a tenured member of William & Mary’s faculty. His status is inactive at the time and he hasn’t been in the classroom since October 2015.

