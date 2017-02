HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Congressman Scott Taylor is hosting a series of town hall meetings throughout Hampton Roads next week.

The first will be held at Kempsville High School on Monday at 7 p.m. The second is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at York High School. The last meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Shore Community College.

You can RSVP to the events on Taylor’s Facebook page.