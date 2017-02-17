Chesapeake police appoint LGBTQ liaison

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police have appointed Sgt. Diana Tharp as the department’s LGBTQ liaison.

Sgt. Tharp will provide enhanced police support for the LGBTQ community and will work in partnership with other police divisions to work on community outreach, education and recruitment.

“In order to foster and maintain the positive relationships between our LGBTQ community and the police department, a liaison position was created to enhance police services and support specific to the needs of gays, lesbians, and allied communities.”

Find Sgt. Tharp’s contact information online here.