Audience: Empty Bowls Fundraiser

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Food Bank of the Albemarle was our studio audience on The Hampton Roads Show today to tell us about their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to Elizabeth City next month.
Empty Bowls of the Albemarle is designed to create a greater awareness about hunger in northeastern North Carolina.
Empty Bowls of the Albemarle Annual Fundraiser
Preview Party & Silent Auction – March 14th at 5:30pm
Luncheon – March 15th at 11am
Hosted by Arts of the Albemarle
516 E Main Street
Elizabeth City
Tickets & Information:
AFoodbank.org
This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Albemarle.