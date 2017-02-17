Audience: Empty Bowls Fundraiser

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Food Bank of the Albemarle was our studio audience on The Hampton Roads Show today to tell us about their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to Elizabeth City next month.

Empty Bowls of the Albemarle is designed to create a greater awareness about hunger in northeastern North Carolina.

Empty Bowls of the Albemarle Annual Fundraiser

Preview Party & Silent Auction – March 14th at 5:30pm

Luncheon – March 15th at 11am

Hosted by Arts of the Albemarle

516 E Main Street

Elizabeth City

Tickets & Information:

AFoodbank.org

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Food Bank of the Albemarle.