Video: Suspect attempts to rob Best Western Motel in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect attempted to rob a Best Western Motel during the early morning hours of Friday, Newport News police say.

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the motel on Operations Drive. Police say a 63-year-old woman told officers she was working behind the counter when the suspect entered the lobby and demanded money.

Police say she refused the demand, and the suspect fled the area toward the back of a nearby Best Buy.

Surveillance video released Friday shows the suspect grab a phone out of the woman’s hands.

Police say the robbery appears to be related to other recent incidents in Newport News. A man allegedly robbed a California woman on Jan. 5 at this same Best Western.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this robbery.