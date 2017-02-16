With Omar Prewitt leading the way, W&M unbeaten at home

WILLIAMSBURG (WAVY) — One thing is certain for William & Mary this season, the Tribe is tough to defeat at Kaplan Arena. Make that nearly impossible.

The Tribe have not lost a single home this season, but that success at home has not translated to the road.

Coach Tony Shaver’s squad has only two wins away from home.

“I think we know we can beat anybody,” senior Daniel Dixon said. “If we play our brand of basketball I know we can beat anybody in the league, there’s no doubt it. We’ve defeated the top two teams in the league handily.”

The Tribe did blow out CAA leaders UNCW and Charleston at home, but lost by double digits to both teams on the road. W&M also lost on the road to last place Drexel.

Daniel Dixon and Omar Prewitt, both seniors, have led the way for coach Shaver this season. Prewitt is coming off of a 30-point game following Saturday’s blowout win (at home of course) over Charleston.

“He’s had a great career here,” coach Shaver said about Prewitt. “One of the best players to play at William & Mary in my lifetime.”

William & Mary plays next on Thursday against James Madison in Harrisonburg.