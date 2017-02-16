Virginia bill expanding marijuana oil use heading to governor’s desk

RICHMOND (WSLS 10) – A bill that will allow cannabinoid oil to be produced in Virginia is on its way to Governor McAuliffe’s desk, where it could be signed into law.

The measure introduced by Senator David Marsden, a Democrat who represents part of Fairfax County, would allow a pharmaceutical processor to manufacture and provide the oil to patients with uncontrollable epilepsy.

Under the bill, a licensed practitioner must recommend the oil to the patient.

It’s unclear if the governor will sign the bill into law.