Utility work to impact traffic on Newtown Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Utility work scheduled for Newtown Road in Norfolk is expected to impact traffic over the next week.

VDOT says the left lane on both sides of Newtown will be closed between Center Drive and Princess Anne Road/Kempsville Road.

Left turn lanes will still be maintained, and Norfolk police officers are expected to help with traffic in the area.

The lane closure is expected to be in effect from 7 p.m. Feb. 16 until 5 a.m. Feb. 23.

