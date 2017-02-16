TCC to hold early childhood and recreation hiring event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College will host an early childhood education and recreation career fair and hiring event on Feb. 23.

It will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Joint-Use Library on TCC’s Virginia Beach Campus. The event is free and open to the public.

The following organizations are among those expected to be in attendance:

Amberley Child Care

Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia

Children’s Harbor

City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation

Continental Pools

EA’s Little Blessings Learning Center

Kimbi’s Playworld

KinderCare Learning Centers

Learning Care Group

Montessori Children’s House

Motor World of Virginia Beach

Ocean Breeze Waterpark

Primrose School Virginia Beach South

Rainbow Station at Virginia Beach

Strelitz Early Child Education Center

The Goddard School – Lynnhaven

The News E3 School

Under the Sun, Christian Day Learning Center

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

Wave Children’s Learning Center

Youth Career Center of Hampton Roads

Applicants should wear interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume. RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Success Network. Those who aren’t TCC students or alumni can register as a guest.

For more information, call 757-822-7228.

TCC’s Career Services Center has scheduled additional fairs in these areas:

IT & Cyber Security: March 16

Customer Service & Hospitality: March 30

Maritime & Manufacturing/Building Trades: April 11

Health Professions & Human Services: May 4

Find updates here.