TCC to hold early childhood and recreation hiring event

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College will host an early childhood education and recreation career fair and hiring event on Feb. 23.
It will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Joint-Use Library on TCC’s Virginia Beach Campus. The event is free and open to the public.
The following organizations are among those expected to be in attendance:
- Amberley Child Care
- Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia
- Children’s Harbor
- City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation
- Continental Pools
- EA’s Little Blessings Learning Center
- Kimbi’s Playworld
- KinderCare Learning Centers
- Learning Care Group
- Montessori Children’s House
- Motor World of Virginia Beach
- Ocean Breeze Waterpark
- Primrose School Virginia Beach South
- Rainbow Station at Virginia Beach
- Strelitz Early Child Education Center
- The Goddard School – Lynnhaven
- The News E3 School
- Under the Sun, Christian Day Learning Center
- Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation
- Wave Children’s Learning Center
- Youth Career Center of Hampton Roads
Applicants should wear interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume. RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Success Network. Those who aren’t TCC students or alumni can register as a guest.
For more information, call 757-822-7228.
TCC’s Career Services Center has scheduled additional fairs in these areas:
- IT & Cyber Security: March 16
- Customer Service & Hospitality: March 30
- Maritime & Manufacturing/Building Trades: April 11
- Health Professions & Human Services: May 4