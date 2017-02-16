So You Think You Can Dance Auditions in March

Do you think you’ve got moves to impress judges from FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance? Auditions for the 14th Season are happening soon.

If you are between the ages of 18-30 years old and have been waiting for an opportunity to perform, this is it! All potential candidates must register online at sytycdauditions.com and upload a video or provide a link to a video of your performance. If selected, producers will reach out to schedule you for an in-person audition in one of the two audition cities: New York (March 4-6) or Los Angeles (March 17-19).

The deadline to register for a chance to audition in New York is Sunday, Feb. 19, and the deadline to register for the Los Angeles audition is Sunday, March 5. Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions.

Check www.sytycdauditions.com and/or www.fox.com/dance for full eligibility rules, official rules and additional details. You must bring the completed and signed audition agreement and general release with you to the audition.

Dancers auditioning in New York, please arrive at:

7 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2017

Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet

29 Jay Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Dancers auditioning in Los Angeles, please arrive at:

7 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017

The Orpheum Theatre

842 S. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90014